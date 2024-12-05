Castleford Tigers owner Martin Jepson shares his main criticism of IMG’s gradings but admits clubs need to do more

CASTLEFORD TIGERS owner Martin Jepson believes all clubs can do more to improve rugby league and that the sport cannot just rely on IMG to progress the game.

Recently, IMG has come in for criticism following the lack of perceived development of the sport since their takeover of rugby league back in 2022.

The grading system brought in by the marketing giants has also attracted a great deal of publicity, with the five pillars of catchment, finances, performance, facilities and community the new system by which clubs make it to the top flight.

But, Jepson feels that more needs to be done.

“I think there’s a lot more to be done,” Jepson told The COYFCast podcast.

“What we recognise as owners is that we need to be a lot closer to IMG, to Sky and the game itself rather than being a bit stand alone from it and looking at our own clubs.

“We need to make a more concerned effort to make the sport work. Everyone believes in the product but we need to get into the public consciousness more than we do at the moment.”

Jepson has explained why he thinks there is a general dissatisfaction with IMG.

“I think the jury’s out, but the jury’s out mainly because rugby league itself needs to improve and move forward – that’s the real fear.

“We need to make it a viable, long-term sport. A lot of sports are suffering, rugby union is having even bigger problems.

“The dissatisfaction comes from the fact that all clubs are struggling financially. Some of the IMG ideas on grading can be argued for or against.

“I don’t disagree with the philosophy to make it a better product. IMG presented to the owners a few weeks ago and their general take is there isn’t a lot wrong with the product, it’s how we market it and socialise it.

“If we can get those right then we can start to monetise the product as a whole and that’s what people are focused on.”

The Castleford owner does have one main gripe with the IMG grading system.

“There are learnings to take away on rankings and how they work. We will always point to the catchment area clause because we lose a point immediately of where we are.

“There are other things that point in our favour and other clubs can do that. I think the general principle of IMG of wanting to improve the sport as a spectacle is the right thing but whether we have the right system or not only time will tell.

“We need to ensure as a game and as a club that we work with them and give them all the right ammunition to promote the sport.

“We can’t rely on just IMG to provide a magic formula to transform the game.”

