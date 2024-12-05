‘Elegant’ Super League stadium recommended for National Heritage List

‘ELEGANT’ Super League venue, the John Smith’s Stadium, has been recommended to join the National Heritage List.

The Twentieth Century Society, a charity aimed at preserving architecture built from 1914 onwards, has named the John Smith’s Stadium (John Smith’s Stadium for sponsorship) as one of ten buildings in its ‘Coming of Age in 2024’ category.

Huddersfield Giants, who appointed Luke Robinson as their permanent head coach ahead of the 2025 Super League season, have played at the ground since 1994 when it was first built.

However, the Giants do not fully own the stadium, with a 20 per cent stake amidst Kirklees Council and Huddersfield Town ownership.

The Twentieth Century Society have revealed that the John Smith’s Stadium is the only stadium to ever win the RIBA Building of the Year award.

On its website, the Society described the venue like perhaps few people have ever done, saying: “Its curved ‘banana’ trusses fully supported the weight of the roof without the need for supporting columns, offering fans uninterrupted views from every seat for the first time.”

