Castleford Tigers playmaker hints at a potential short-term loan move ahead of Super League 2023 following a year out

IF there is one Super League player that has had it tough in recent months and years then it is Castleford Tigers playmaker and former Leeds Rhinos man Callum McLelland.

McLelland put pen paper on a deal with the Tigers ahead of the 2022 Super League season but he failed to play a game following a serious injury sustained whilst playing for former side Leeds.

Now, the halfback – who came through the Castleford academy – is determined to get some game time under his belt, whether that be at the Jungle or on loan.

“I want game time now as I’ve not played in so long, but my body is feeling good and my knee is holding up really well,” McLelland told the Castleford Tigers’ Twitter page.

“It’s about building those blocks again and being able to prove myself again whether that’s in pre-season, or on loan or at Cas, wherever it may be I’m just excited to play again.”

For McLelland, getting back on the field has been a long time coming and he is excited about what the future holds.

“It’s amazing, it’s been 16-and-a-half months (out) so it’s been a very long time.

“It’s been nice to get a ball in my hands, be amongst the lads and show what I can do. So it has been an exciting experience.

“It’s been good to be back, I’m really competitive so that probably hasn’t helped when I should be taking it back but it doesn’t matter if I feel a bit sore.”

McLelland will be hoping for some game time when the Tigers take on Featherstone Rovers in their pre-season friendly on New Years’ Eve.