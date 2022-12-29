Super League chairman wants at least two more signings for the 2023 season following large turnover

MOST Super League clubs will have finalised their recruitment for the 2023 season by now, especially with pre-season in full swing.

However, that statement is not true of one club in particular – Catalans Dragons – and now chairman Bernard Guasch has revealed the hardships of the French side following the World Cup as well as the drive to bring in at least two more recruits before the new season begins.

We have two quotas left and why not a French or English player too,” Guasch told L’Independant. “We come out of this World Cup physically and mentally affected. We sent eighteen of our players there. We were the biggest provider in the Super League by far.

“The players are fatigued and it’s a difficult period for the coach and his assistants. It is important to restore this desire and this hunger to the group. I expect a lot from the return of all the players from January 2 and then we will only have six weeks left to prepare for the new season.

“I hope that in the month of January, we will be able to confirm a pair of additional players. This is the objective of this end of December and beginning of January. We want to sign a centre and a forward.

“Alex Chan (Catalans’ General Manager) talks hard with all the agents every day to find the two recruits we are missing.”

Of course, there has been a massive turnover at the Stade Gilbert Brutus so far with the likes of Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson leaving for the Warrington Wolves whilst Dean Whare and Samisoni Langi have also departed.

Incoming recruits include Tom Johnstone, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Adam Keighran, Romain Navarrete and Manu Ma’u, but Catalans still have two quota places remaining.