Castleford Tigers playmaker joins Leigh Leopards in new Super League era

IF ever there was an afternoon to watch the rugby league news unfold then it is today.

Leigh Centurions are no more with the Leigh Leopards rebranding ahead of their Super League return with owner Derek Beaumont also backing the new era with his money.

The Leopards have announced ten new signings this afternoon, with one of those including Castleford Tigers playmaker Gareth O’Brien who has struggled with injury since joining the West Yorkshire club in 2020 on loan and then permanently in 2021.

Now, he will form part of the brand new era for the Leopards under Adrian Lam.

Castleford head coach Lee Radford paid thanks to Gareth O’Brien and wished him well as he heads into a new chapter with Leigh for 2023.

“Even though I only worked with Gaz (O’Brien) for 12 months I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” Radford told the Castleford website.

“This season he’s played a number of positions for us at Cas and I’m sure that utility value will be good for Leigh as they come into Super League.

“Leigh came in and made an inquiry for Gaz during the season and offered him a couple of years closer to home, so he leaves with our well wishes and I want to place on record my thanks to Gaz for all his efforts as a Tiger.”