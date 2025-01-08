Castleford Tigers’ pre-season clash with Sheffield Eagles postponed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ pre-season game against Sheffield Eagles this Friday has been postponed.

The match, which was set to take place at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium, was a testimonial fixture for retiring Sheffield stalwart Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e.

It would have been Danny McGuire’s first game in charge of Castleford, and saw him face his predecessor Craig Lingard who is now Eagles coach.

However, the decision to call it off was made following a pitch inspection on Wednesday morning.

Sheffield play at Doncaster on January 19 before beginning their Challenge Cup campaign the following weekend, while Castleford have two further pre-season games scheduled, at Wakefield on January 24 and at home to Hull FC on February 1.

Recent snowfall and forecasted icy weather has now seen three of this weekend’s pre-season matches postponed.

The other scheduled Friday tie, between Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders, is off, as is Sunday’s game between Halifax Panthers and Warrington Wolves which was to be a testimonial fixture for Halifax’s James Saltonstall.