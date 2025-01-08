Hunslet v York Knights becomes fourth pre-season game called off

HUNSLET and York Knights have postponed their pre-season game which was due to take place on Sunday.

The decision to cancel what would have been the first tune-up of the year for both Championship clubs was made following an inspection of the South Leeds Stadium pitch on Wednesday.

Recent snowfall and forecasted freezing temperatures have now seen four of this weekend’s pre-season matches postponed.

Also off are Friday’s two slated ties, Sheffield Eagles v Castleford Tigers and Widnes Vikings v North Wales Crusaders, plus another Sunday game between Halifax Panthers and Warrington Wolves.

As it stands, six games are still on this Sunday: Barrow Raiders v Workington Town, Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls, Doncaster v Hull FC, Featherstone Rovers v Goole Vikings, Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder and Oldham v Rochdale Hornets.