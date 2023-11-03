Castleford Tigers prop Suaia Matagi finds new club after Super League exit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS prop Suaia Matagi has found a new club after his exit from Super League.

Now the 35-year-old has signed for Doncaster

The 35-year-old who didn’t make his rugby league debut until he was 25 says there’s still plenty left in the tank yet: “Mentally and physically I feel like I’m just getting started. I’m excited and I’ve set some personal goals for myself this year and I want to make sure that 12-months from now I’m proud of the effort I’ve put in both on and off the field.”

Matagi arrives at the Eco-Power Stadium boasting an impressive CV including NRL appearances for New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels before making his presence known in the Super League with Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers in addition to international honours for both Samoa and New Zealand.

Impact and influence has played a big part in securing the prop’s services, Matagi said, “They [Carl Hall and Richard Hall] spoke about the impact and influence I could have and what I could add with my experience as well not only on the field but off the field as well. I’ve worked with Carl before in prisons etc and it all ties in, it’s almost like a full package coming here and I want to help out and add value wherever I can.”

The former NRL star joins the Dons after five seasons in the Super League and adds both quality and experience to the ranks.

