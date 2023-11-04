Danny Addy finds new club after Salford Red Devils exit

DANNY ADDY has found a new club following his exit from the Salford Red Devils.

Addy’s departure from the Super League side was confirmed yesterday, with Championship club Featherstone Rovers then announcing his signing later on last night.

The Scotland international joined the Red Devils from the then-Leigh Centurions in December 2020 and went on to make 41 appearances.

Reflecting on his time at Salford, Addy said: “I would like to thank everyone involved for the last three years at Salford. I have loved my time here and met some friends for life – thank you!”

There had been uncertainty surrounding Addy’s future following Featherstone’s lack of promotion to Super League but he has now penned a deal with the club.

