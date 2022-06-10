Thomas Mikaele named in Warrington Wolves squad to face Wakefield Trinity

Thomas Mikaele could make his Warrington Wolves debut after being named in their 21-man squad to face Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

The prop forward, who only arrived in the UK last weekend after signing from Wests Tigers, is the sole change to the Wolves squad as he takes the place of the suspended Peter Mata’utia.

Jack Hughes (shoulder) remains out while James Harrison and Greg Minikin (both knee) should play for the club for the first time this week with the Reserves.

Wakefield make only one enforced change to their 21-man squad for the Super League fixture.

Reece Lyne drops out with an ankle injury suffered in last week’s win over Hull FC, and has been replaced by Yusuf Aydin.

Trinity are also without Tom Johnstone (groin), Bill Tupou, Lee Kershaw (both knee) and Liam Kay.

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves – Be Well Support Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 5 Tom Lineham, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 34 Rob Butler, 35 David Fifita.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 18 Billy Magoulias, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 32 Kyle Amor, 33 Thomas Mikaele.