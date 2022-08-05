Four Salford Red Devils players return from injury for Leeds Rhinos trip

Salford Red Devils welcome four players back from injury as they manage to name a 21-man squad for the first time in almost a month to travel to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

As well as Ryan Brierley’s expected return following concussion, Shane Wright is in the mix for the first time since March having been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

There are also potential returns for Harvey Livett and Tyler Dupree following knee injuries, as Rhys Williams drops out of their squad.

Paul Rowley is still without James Greenwood (ankle), Danny Addy (Achilles), King Vuniyayawa (pec), Jack Wells (unspecified) and Morgan Escaré (thumb).

Leeds welcome Zane Tetevano and Sam Walters back to their 21-man squad for the intriguing clash between two Super League play-off contenders.

Tetevano has completed a five-match suspension while Walters has missed the past two games with a knee injury.

Matt Prior begins his own ban with Jack Sinfield the other player to drop out of Rohan Smith’s squad.

David Fusitu’a is available again after missing last week’s victory at Catalans Dragons for personal reasons, but Leeds are still missing Blake Austin (thigh), Kruise Leeming (foot), Tom Holroyd (suspension), Tom Briscoe and Max Simpson (both ankle).

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils – Headingley, Sunday 3pm

Leeds: 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 29 Liam Tindall, 33 Zak Hardaker.

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 11 Shane Wright, 13 Elijah Taylor, 16 Ryan Lannon, 17 Harvey Livett, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 23 Dan Sarginson, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 32 Tyler Dupree.