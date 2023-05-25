Bradford Bulls chief provides update on head coach search with “numerous” applicants

BRADFORD BULLS chief executive Jason Hirst has provided an update on the club’s search for a head coach.

Following the departure of Mark Dunning, assistant coach Lee Greenwood has taken on the reins and now Hirst has released this statement on the search:

“Following the May 17th deadline, the club has reviewed the numerous expressions of interest received.

“This has led to a number of face to face interviews taking place over the last week, with more planned, this week and next.

“In the meantime, the Board remains fully confident that the 1st team is in good hands under the stewardship and expertise of Interim Head Coach, Lee Greenwood and Football Consultant, Brian Noble.

“Further announcements will be made once a permanent appointment is made.”