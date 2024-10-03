Goole Vikings announce ex-Hull KR player as their fourth signing ahead of League One 2025

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced the signing of talented Josh Guzdek, their fourth new addition for their debut Betfred League One campaign.

In another notable acquisition for the newly-established Vikings, the highly versatile outside back will add significant strength and depth.

The 29-year-old, a former Doncaster player, brings a wealth of experience, having excelled in various positions across the backline throughout his career.

Guzdek began his professional career with Hull KR, coming through the club’s academy and making his first-team debut in 2015, scoring within 30 seconds against London.

He went on to play for Dewsbury Rams, where he quickly established himself as a standout performer, regularly featuring in the fullback position and was nominated for the Championship Young Player of the Year Award, before going on to win the 1895 Cup with Sheffield Eagles at Wembley in 2019.

Most recently, Guzdek was a key player for Doncaster RLFC, where he was part of the squad that earned promotion to the Championship last season.

Over the course of his career, Guzdek has played more than 200 professional games, demonstrating his durability and consistency at Championship and Betfred League One level, playing full back, wing and centre.

Goole Vikings’ Head Coach, Scott Taylor, expressed his excitement about the signing: “Josh is a fantastic signing for us and we’re really pleased to have got him over the line, as he had a lot of opportunities available to him.

“Josh is not only an outstanding player and incredibly versatile, but he is very level headed, professional, and works hard at his game. He is well respected and will be a big part of our group.

“His experience at this level, coupled with his natural talent, makes him a great addition to our squad and we’re confident he’ll play a pivotal role this season.”

Guzdek commented on his move to the Vikings: “I’m really excited to be joining Goole Vikings. The club’s ambition and vision really stood out to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of their first season.

“The squad they are assembling and their plans for the club are really exciting and it feels like I’m joining a club that really wants to go places.

“I’ve played at this level for a few years now, and I’m eager to bring my experience and versatility to the team. It’s a great challenge, and I’m ready to help the Vikings achieve big things.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast