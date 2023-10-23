Castleford Tigers reveal 30-man squad for Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have revealed a 30-man squad for the 2024 Super League season.

Following a dreadful 2023 season, in which the West Yorkshire club finished second bottom of the Super League table, the Tigers have made ten new signings with a number of high-profile exits also confirmed.

The likes of Nathan Massey, Greg Eden, Kenny Edwards and Jordan Turner exited the club at the end of the season whilst those such as Elie El-Zakhem, Luke Hooley, Nixon Putt and Josh Simm have all come in as replacements.

Castleford confirmed 30 players in their squad for next season, but League Express can reveal that forward Albert Vete is on the verge of exiting The Jungle.

Full 30-man squad:

Jack Broadbent

Elie El-Zakhem

George Griffin

Sam Hall

George Hill

Josh Hodson

Luke Hooley

Liam Horne

Samy Kibula

George Lawler

Brad Martin

Paul McShane

Alex Mellor

Jacob Miller

Rowan Milnes

Muizz Mustapha

Slyvester Namo

Nixon Putt

Jason Qareqare

Danny Richardson

Cain Robb

Fletcher Rooney

Innes Senior

Josh Simm

Charbel Tasipale

Will Tate

Albert Vete

Liam Watts

Joe Westerman

Sam Wood

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.