Castleford Tigers reveal 30-man squad for Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have revealed a 30-man squad for the 2024 Super League season.
Following a dreadful 2023 season, in which the West Yorkshire club finished second bottom of the Super League table, the Tigers have made ten new signings with a number of high-profile exits also confirmed.
The likes of Nathan Massey, Greg Eden, Kenny Edwards and Jordan Turner exited the club at the end of the season whilst those such as Elie El-Zakhem, Luke Hooley, Nixon Putt and Josh Simm have all come in as replacements.
Castleford confirmed 30 players in their squad for next season, but League Express can reveal that forward Albert Vete is on the verge of exiting The Jungle.
Full 30-man squad:
Jack Broadbent
Elie El-Zakhem
George Griffin
Sam Hall
George Hill
Josh Hodson
Luke Hooley
Liam Horne
Samy Kibula
George Lawler
Brad Martin
Paul McShane
Alex Mellor
Jacob Miller
Rowan Milnes
Muizz Mustapha
Slyvester Namo
Nixon Putt
Jason Qareqare
Danny Richardson
Cain Robb
Fletcher Rooney
Innes Senior
Josh Simm
Charbel Tasipale
Will Tate
Albert Vete
Liam Watts
Joe Westerman
Sam Wood
