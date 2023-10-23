The harrowing sinus infection that spread to Dom Young’s brain after severe headaches hospitalised England winger

ENGLAND winger Dom Young’s hospitalisation came after a harrowing sinus infection spread to his brain, with the winger having to be rushed to hospital following severe headaches.

Though out for the rest of England’s Test Series against Tonga, Young will be back for Sydney Roosters’ opening game against Brisbane Broncos in Las Vegas.

At one point last week, one of Young’s eyes had closed and his infection had to be drained with the winger unable to face bright lights.

His agent, Michael Cincotto, spoke to the Daily Telegraph about the dreadful symptoms Young experienced.

“It’s a sinus infection so it’s brain related,” Cincotto told the Daily Telegraph.

“It could have been bad or can be bad but his recovery, and the signs he is showing every day, it’s obvious the antibiotics are working.

“It was pretty frightening.

“It’s come out of the blue and was something that definitely needed to be sorted. It pushed his condition over the edge. He wasn’t good.

“Dom had severe headaches.

“The flight exacerbated the infection, pushed it out and created this issue. Essentially it’s a sinus infection. It just went bang after the flight.

“He was admitted to hospital to get it checked out. He is doing well and there are really good signs. I had a really good chat with him yesterday and he said his recovery has been great, from where he was.

“Dom will be ready to go for the (NRL) season, without any doubt. There won’t be issues with that. He is walking around (in hospital) and there isn’t any real cause for concern.

“My gut feel is that he probably won’t play for England at all in these next couple of games.”

