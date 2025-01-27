Castleford Tigers’ reveal new stadium improvements for increase in IMG points

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have revealed their new LED boards that will give them another 0.125 points under IMG’s pillar of facilities.

The West Yorkshire club were one of the winners in IMG’s grading points this time around, accruing 15.02 points to give them a Grade A and a confirmed place in Super League.

Despite the massive increase from 12.91, the Tigers actually missed out on 0.125 points due to LED advertising boards not being delivered on time.

With that in mind, Castleford would now score 15.15 under the IMG pillars – and in doing so would leapfrog Wakefield Trinity (15.09) and Leigh Leopards (15.13) into seventh place in the IMG table.

👷‍♂️ Another week of progress at the Tigers! 🙌 We can’t wait to welcome you all back to the Jungle!#COYF pic.twitter.com/MGkERyFqyW — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) January 27, 2025

Of course, the Tigers are still in the process of redeveloping the stadium, with owner Martin Jepson previously telling BBC Radio Leeds:

“The main stand redevelopment is still a little way off because it’s out of our hands.

“The reality is the timing is out of our hands because it is dependent on money coming into us from a developer (Axiom) who is developing a site out on the M62 junction.

“I can’t see it starting until the earliest September 2026. I’m not saying it won’t happen, but I work in the property industry and know what the market is like. It’s currently not conducive for that development to start just yet.

“I hope conditions improve in the next 12 months and that will then be the catalyst for the development to commence.

“It’s about looking at what we can do in the short-term to secure the stability for the club, on and off the pitch.”