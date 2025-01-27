Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo ruled out for ENTIRE 2025 Super League season

LEEDS RHINOS and Fiji winger Maika Sivo has been ruled out for the 2025 Super League season after scans confirmed he had suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) that will require surgery.

Sivo joined the Rhinos this year on a three-year contract from NRL side Parramatta Eels. The 31-year-old injured his left knee in the first half of Sunday’s 22-4 win over Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley in Ash Handley’s testimonial game.

Commenting on the news Head Coach Brad Arthur said: “Our first thoughts are with Maika and we will all get round him and give him and his family our support.

“Our medical team will make sure he has the best possible treatment to come back from the injury as soon as possible. Maika is a strong character and I am sure he will throw himself into his recovery to get back to his best.”

Sporting Director Ian Blease added: “This is a extremely tough blow for us as a club but especially devastating for Maika who has fitted in so well in our group.

“We were all excited to see what he could do in Super League in 2025 but we will just have to wait for that now. In terms of our squad, we will need to review the full situation and look at all our options.

“We have some outstanding young players who could well now get the opportunity to grab their chance, and I will be discussing all our options with the club, Brad and the coaching staff in the coming weeks ahead of the season kicking off.”