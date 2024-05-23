Castleford Tigers set to announce “a few more” deals as Craig Lingard gives update on Tex Hoy future

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set to announce “a few more” deals as head coach Craig Lingard gives update on the future of Tex Hoy.

The West Yorkshire club have announced a flurry of re-signings including Louis and Innes Senior and youngsters Jason Qareqare, George Hill and Cain Robb.

Lingard has revealed that more will be announced: “There’s a few more to announce but the majority of people of those coming off contract have been spoken to and we have got them over the line.

“There will be a couple more announcements and talks have been happening all the time and they will continue to do so.”

In terms of Hoy’s future, who joined the Tigers last month after his exit from Hull FC, Lingard has confirmed that talks have been held, but that any potential deal needs to be right for both parties.

“Tex Hoy has got potential to stay, we are in discussions with that but it has got to be right for us in terms of financial package and length of contract that he and we want.

“The club are trying to get the best deal for the club and we need to make sure it’s right for both of us. We are really keen for Tex to stay and he is enjoying it down here.”

