Castleford Tigers show interest in Hull KR forward as Super League rebuild continues

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have shown an interest in Hull KR forward Rhys Kennedy.

Kennedy, who joined Rovers ahead of the 2023 Super League season from Brisbane Broncos, is set to exit Craven Park at the end of the year.

That’s because head coach Willie Peters has managed to lure Wakefield Trinity forward Jai Whitbread to East Yorkshire following his relegation from the top flight with Trinity.

Yesterday, League Express revealed that 25-year-old Whitbread would be signing for KR with Kennedy the overseas quota player set to be released to make up the seven quota places for 2024.

And with KR assistant coach Danny McGuire looking likely to head to Castleford Tigers as head coach for next year and beyond, Kennedy could well be next to follow him to The Jungle, League Express understands.

Like KR had to with Kennedy, however, Castleford will have to release one of their current quota players given that the Tigers already have seven: Elie El-Zakhem, Liam Horne, Charbel Tasipale, Jacob Miller, Albert Vete, Nixon Putt and Sylvester Namo.

And given that El-Zakhem, Horne, Tasipale, Putt and Namo are all new signings – or relatively new in the case of Horne and Tasipale – that leaves just Miller and Vete, the latter who played the rest of the 2023 season for Doncaster in League One.

As things stand, no potential deal for Kennedy has been concluded but there is interest.

