Super League-linked Manly Sea Eagles star Morgan Harper offered deal with new club

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED Manly Sea Eagles star Morgan Harper has been offered a deal with a new club.

The centre has been linked with a move to the Warrington Wolves, who have just recently appointed Sam Burgess as their head coach as the Cheshire club undergoes a major rebuild ahead of the next Super League season.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Harper has had a medical assessment with the Parramatta Eels, who are set to offer the 25-year-old a fresh start in the NRL.

Harper has made just seven appearances for the Sea Eagles in 2023, hence why speculation mounted about a potential move to the northern hemisphere.

Warrington, meanwhile, have already signed Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Rodrick Tai, Wesley Bruines and Jordy Crowther for 2024.

