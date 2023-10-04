Josh Simm reveals how Castleford move came about, other offers, message to Tigers fans and goal to be “one of the best centres in Super League”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS announced their fifth signing for the 2024 Super League season last night in the shape of former St Helens and Hull FC talent Josh Simm.

Simm, just 22 years of age, has been plying his trade in Australia in 2023 for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls but will be returning to UK shores for 2024 with Castleford.

Now the outside back has revealed how the move came about, with Tigers’ director of rugby Danny Wilson integral in the signing.

“Danny Wilson got in touch with me, we know each other from the England Academy. He was one of the best coaches I’ve played under,” Simm told Tiger Talk: The Official Castleford Tigers podcast.

“He got in contact and I jumped at the chance, he was really positive about the rebuild and where the club was going and what was happening. They were getting rid of lots of players with younger ones coming in.

“I really can’t wait, I’m really excited and I’ve had a smile on my face ever since and get back home and get stuck into that full-time environment.”

Simm revealed that he did have other offers to stay in Australia and potentially get a crack in the NRL, but he couldn’t turn down the chance to play for the Tigers.

“I was all set to stay in Australia, I had a few offers from Queensland Cup teams which meant I would have gone into pre-season with a few NRL teams, but I was really excited about the opportunity to join Castleford.”

In terms of playing in front of the Castleford fans, the 22-year-old cannot wait and he had a message for the Tigers faithful.

“They are very lively. I have had hundreds of messages all over Twitter, I’ve played at Cas before and the crowd is on top of you so it’s a great place to go.

“It’s a proper rugby league stadium and the fans are crazy. I can’t think of a better club to go and get behind the players and a rebuild.

“I’m finally here, I will be there first day of pre-season and I can’t wait to get stuck in. My goal is to be one of the the best centres in Super League and I’m going to make sure i will do everything possible for that to happen.”

