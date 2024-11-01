Three new signings take Warrington Wolves numbers as Sam Burgess names new number 4, 7 and 13

WARRINGTON WOLVES have announced their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season.

Warrington-born half-back Leon Hayes is given the iconic number 7 shirt.

New signings Oli Leyland, Dan Russell and Alfie Johnson take the numbers 18, 26 and 31 shirts respectively. Luke Yates is our new number 13 for 2025, with Rodrick Tai (No.4) and Sam Powell (No.14) also switching numbers for the new campaign.

Club captain Stefan Ratchford reverts to the number 19 shirt – the first number he wore when he joined the club back in 2012.

Warrington Wolves 2025 squad numbers:

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Toby King

4 Rodrick Tai

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Leon Hayes

8 James Harrison

9 Danny Walker

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

13 Luke Yates

14 Sam Powell

15 Joe Philbin

16 Zane Musgrove

17 Jordy Crowther

18 Oli Leyland

19 Stefan Ratchford

20 Connor Wrench

21 Adam Holroyd

22 Tom Whitehead

23 Cai Taylor-Wray

24 Max Wood

25 Lucas Green

26 Dan Russell

27 Luke Thomas

28 Jake Thewlis

29 Zac Bardsley-Rowe

30 Dan Okoro

31 Alfie Johnson

32 Nolan Tupaea

33 Arron Lindop

