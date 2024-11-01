Three new signings take Warrington Wolves numbers as Sam Burgess names new number 4, 7 and 13

WARRINGTON WOLVES have announced their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season.
Warrington-born half-back Leon Hayes is given the iconic number 7 shirt.
New signings Oli Leyland, Dan Russell and Alfie Johnson take the numbers 18, 26 and 31 shirts respectively. Luke Yates is our new number 13 for 2025, with Rodrick Tai (No.4) and Sam Powell (No.14) also switching numbers for the new campaign.
Club captain Stefan Ratchford reverts to the number 19 shirt – the first number he wore when he joined the club back in 2012.
Warrington Wolves 2025 squad numbers:
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Toby King
4 Rodrick Tai
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Leon Hayes
8 James Harrison
9 Danny Walker
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Luke Yates
14 Sam Powell
15 Joe Philbin
16 Zane Musgrove
17 Jordy Crowther
18 Oli Leyland
19 Stefan Ratchford
20 Connor Wrench
21 Adam Holroyd
22 Tom Whitehead
23 Cai Taylor-Wray
24 Max Wood
25 Lucas Green
26 Dan Russell
27 Luke Thomas
28 Jake Thewlis
29 Zac Bardsley-Rowe
30 Dan Okoro
31 Alfie Johnson
32 Nolan Tupaea
33 Arron Lindop
