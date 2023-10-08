Castleford Tigers sign Super League halfback

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have signed Hull KR halfback Rowan Milnes.

Milnes came through the academy system with Bradford Bulls before moving to Hull KR in 2020 where he played 49 times for the Robins alongside some loan spells back at Bradford, Dewsbury and Wakefield. He also featured in this year’s Challenge Cup final defeat for KR at Wembley.

The 24-year-old halfback spoke of his pride to be joining the Tigers and is excited to link up with some familiar faces at Wheldon Road.

“I’m delighted, I can’t wait to get started, I’ve played there a few times, and the fans are just so passionate, so I’m looking forward to them cheering me on this time,” Milnes said.

“It’s been a pretty quick turnaround but I can’t wait, every time I’ve played as an away team it’s been a tough place to come and the fans get behind the team so I can’t wait to be on the right side of that, I can’t wait to get going, it’s a big club and hopefully we can turn it around next year with a good crop of young players coming in and I’m excited to meet the boys, meet the fans and get started.”

“I bring a lot of organisational skills; I can help lead the boys around the park. I back my kicking game and I’m a playmaker so hopefully I can help the boys around into some good positions. There are some exciting players I’m looking forward to meeting and excited to work with.”

“There are a few of the boys I already know like Will Tate from Hull KR and Alex Mellor from my Bradford days so I’m excited, it’s a new fresh start and I can’t wait to get going.”

