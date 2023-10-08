Featherstone Rovers miss out on Super League once more after being beaten at home by London Broncos

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have missed out on a place in Super League yet again following a dismal home defeat to London Broncos.

No one saw this coming – not even the hardiest of London fans.

Written off by all and sundry before kick-off, the Broncos produced their best performance of the season as Corey Norman, Dean Whare and Dean Parata destroyed their opponents in one of the most stunning triumphs of 2023.

It was the capital club that struck first, with Raiwalui’s superb inside pass feeding Alex Walker who cantered over in the fifth minute. Corey Norman converted for a 6-0 lead.

6-0 became 12-0 shortly after with an absolute cracker as Ilies Macani broke down the left before sending a kick ahead. Though Walker couldn’t dot down, Dean Whare did just that to silence the Millennium Stadium. Norman again converted to make it 12-0 after 20 minutes.

Following a relieving penalty, Rovers did finally get their first points of the night when Chris Hankinson followed up a pinpoint Mark Kheirallah grubber. The Rovers fullback converted to reduce the deficit to six at 12-6.

The introduction of Junior Moors, Jack Bussey and Davies saw the game turn on a screw and, on the back two penalties, Rovers levelled the scores just after the half-hour as Leilua proved far too powerful to streak home despite a hint of obstruction. Kheirallah converted to make it 12-12.

Kheirallah himself should have scored moments later, but he failed to take in a brilliant Ford pass and London duly punished Featherstone with their own fullback Walker scything through the Rovers line as the half-time hooter loomed. Norman converted for a remarkable 18-12 half-time lead.

Rovers started the second-half even worse than the first, Brad Day being sinbinned for a dangerous tackle on Will Lovell.

And the Broncos took advantage of the extra man when Norman threw out a superb pass to Whare and his tip on saw Macani finish in the corner. Norman’s superb conversion made it 24-12 with half an hour left.

Incredibly, London increased their lead in the next set when Grant went over in the corner off a great Raiwalui pass. Norman converted for a remarkable 30-12 lead.

No one saw this coming and it was Norman pulling the strings like a puppet to follow up his own kick and feed Raiwalui under the posts as the hour ticked by.

Raiwalui was injured in the act of scoring as Norman’s conversion established a 36-12 lead.

Back came Rovers, though, as Hankinson grabbed his second with a nice run, but Kheirallah’s missed conversion meant the hosts still had to score four times at 36-16.

But Briscoe registered another Rovers try from a scrum play to set up a grandstand finish at 36-22, with Leilua grabbing his second four minutes from time to make it 36-26.

That being said, London held on for a memorable triumph.

