Wigan Warriors’ postponed Leigh Leopards clash set for midweek Super League slot as two other fixtures rearranged

WIGAN WARRIORS’ postponed clash with the Leigh Leopards is set to be given a midweek slot in Super League.

The fixture, which was postponed from its original date in February because of Wigan’s involvement in the World Club Challenge, will now be played at Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday August 6.

Leigh and Wigan will both play their Round 20 fixtures on Thursday August 1 to maximise their recovery and preparation time for that match – Leigh at Castleford Tigers, and Wigan at home to Huddersfield Giants, in another match that has been selected for exclusive coverage by Sky Sports.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast