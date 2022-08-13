Harry Newman injury concern as Leeds Rhinos lose three players in Hull KR win

Leeds Rhinos’ victory over Hull KR was marred by three players suffering concerning injuries.

Both Bodene Thompson and Cameron Smith were forced off during the game and were taken to hospital to be assessed with their respective injuries.

Meanwhile Harry Newman may have suffered a worrying reoccurrence of his previous hamstring injuries in the second half.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith reported a thumb injury for Smith, and the club later said that he had required stitching but had not suffered a fracture.

Thompson has also been discharged from hospital and is not believed to have suffered any major damage.

Newman will have scans in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury.

“Harry has done a hamstring,” Smith said after the match. “I actually didn’t ask (if it’s the same one as previously) but if it’s a hamstring it’s bad news.

“We’ll wait for the verdict of the scan and hopefully it’s something he can come back from this year.”