Challenge Cup semi-final draw details revealed as move back to TV confirmed

THE Challenge Cup semi-final draw will take place during half-time of the quarter-final clash between St Helens and Warrington Wolves on Sunday 14 April.

That fixture will be the last game of the quarter-final epic this weekend with Hull KR and Leigh Leopards kicking things off in the Challenge Cup on Saturday evening with a 5pm kick-off.

Catalans Dragons will then host Huddersfield Giants at the Stade Gilbert Brutus with a 7pm kick-off whilst Castleford Tigers will go up against Wigan Warriors on Sunday at 3pm.

Last but not last, Saints and Warrington will do battle in the heavyweight clash of the round with a 4.30pm kick-off with the draw taking place at half-time – approximately 4.15pm.

Both Hull KR-Leigh and St Helens-Warrington will be live on BBC Two.

The move back to television is a welcome sight for rugby league fans following the debacle which followed during the Challenge Cup quarter-final draw.

The draw itself was broadcasted on BBC Radio 5 Live and was scheduled at 8.45pm on a Monday night. The actual attention didn’t turn to rugby league until 8.52pm with presenter Alistair Bruce-Ball deciding to gossip about football kits and early football goals with guests and Luton Town stars Andros Townsend and Tom Lockyer.

That program began at 7pm, with 105 minutes being dedicated to the round ball game before attention should have turned to rugby league for a 15-minute cameo.

Now, however, at least the draw will be concluded for all to see.

