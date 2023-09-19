Castleford Tigers star Greg Eden’s exit from Super League confirmed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed that Greg Eden will leave the club at the end of the 2023 season ahead of a proposed move to Featherstone Rovers.

The flying winger made his senior debut for the Tigers back in 2011, playing three times that year and scoring once. Following the end of that debut year, Eden moved on to Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers and Salford Red Devils before getting a move to the NRL.

Eden signed for Brisbane Broncos in 2015 playing 7 times before moving back to Castleford. Since his return, Greg has played 117 times scoring 111 tries bringing his total Castleford appearances to 120.

After seven consecutive seasons, including a League Leaders Shield and a Challenge Cup Final appearance, Eden will be moving on to pastures new and said: “It’s been a massive decision for me. This club has been a massive part of my life over the last 7 years and prior to that as well when I was a bit younger. It’s going to be difficult moving away. I think it’s the right thing for me moving away and for the club as well at this point in my career.”

“This club has always been in my heart. I’ve been a fan since I was young. Even when I was away from the club I always looked at Cas and hoped they did well. It’s massive for the town. I love seeing fans every day and I know how much they love the club, as do I. I want to say thank you to them.”

Danny Wilson spoke of Greg’s pending departure to ctrlfc.com.

“Greg is a fan favourite for all the right reasons. He’s a cool character and he’s a nice lad. He scores and takes opportunities very well. The difficult thing with Greg is that he plays 50% of the games because his body isn’t as robust has he was when he was 20. He’s moving on to pastures new, and sometimes a change is as good as a rest. That’s the right thing for him, and it’s the right thing for us.”