Castleford Tigers confirm another exit from Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed that Suaia Matagi will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023 season.

Matagi made his first step into professional Rugby League with the New Zealand Warriors after impressing in trials in 2013. After the Warriors, Suaia moved to the Panthers and then the Eels before moving to the UK to join Huddersfield Giants.

In 2021, Matagi moved on loan to the Tigers from the Giants and played 13 times in that season before making the move permanent in 2022. Overall, he has featured for Cas on 60 occasions scoring 3 tries.

Matagi looks back fondly on his time with the Fords and pinpoints his highlights from his stay at The Jungle: “I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. Since the day that I got here I felt very welcome and I felt at home. The Cas fans are the best fans to play in front of as well. They’ve given me an experience that I can’t forget. Training with the lads as well, it’s been a whole enjoyable experience.”

“I know the way this season went wasn’t the best but there’s some positives to take from it going forwards for next season.”

“There’s a few moments that I look back at. Being here and going to the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup. Not many teams get to go to the Grand Final so that’s one of my highlights.”

Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson spoke about what Suaia has been like around the place at Wheldon Road.

“There’s two things that stand out with Sui, aside from his Rugby performance and that’s as a person. He’s an unbelievable person. We love having him around the place, and he really looks after the youngsters as a person and also as a professional. He does everything right to give the best account of himself.

“Unfortunately now for us, it’s the time to move on with the direction of the squad. We want to bring that age profile down. Sui has still got a lot to offer in his next venture and we will certainly take some of the qualities that he has had and offered this group for the next players coming in.”