The latest on Castleford Tigers’ chase of Jack Ormondroyd as Danny McGuire makes admission on potential Super League signing

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has admitted that a potential move for Salford Red Devils prop Jack Ormondroyd is “on the back-burner”.

The Red Devils’ financial issues over the past few months have been well-documented, with the club instructed to sell players in order to reach their £1.2 sustainability cap.

However, such player exits have not been forthcoming with Salford heading for a potential takeover which could see the Red Devils start the 2025 Super League season with a full squad.

The Tigers were linked with a move for Ormondroyd earlier in the month, but the 33-year-old prop looks likely to stay at the Salford Community Stadium.

“I like Jack and played with him, I think he would be a nice fit but I don’t think anything is happening there at the minute,” McGuire said.

“I don’t know what’s happening at Salford, that’s on the back-burner for now. If someone like Jack comes in then happy days or someone of that quality and experience.”

On signings in general, McGuire has admitted that he is still looking for new blood.

“I probably can’t give a definite answer but we were interested in bringing in a middle to add competition and strength in that area,” McGuire said.

“We’ve got Dan Okoro from Warrington give more depth, but there is potential for more incomings.

“We obviously have a few injuries. Louis Senior is not right so we are light on the outside backs.

“We have been looking at a middle for a while and there is potentially something going on there.

“It goes on behind the scenes but I am focused on the season and squad.”