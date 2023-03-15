Castleford Tigers star Jake Mamo retires immediately as Andy Last reveals if Super League side will replace him

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the departure of Jake Mamo with the star retiring with immediate effect.

Mamo had been suffering with a back injury after being taken from the field by former head coach Lee Radford during Castleford’s 24-6 loss to St Helens in round two, but now he has decided to leave the game altogether.

The Australian livewire first came to UK shores back in 2017 with the Huddersfield Giants, playing two seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium and scoring 17 tries in 25 appearances.

From there, Mamo moved to the Warrington Wolves where he became a crowd favourite, registering 30 tries in 62 appearances before signing for the Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

A rocks and diamonds type player, the 28-year-old had difficult spells of form at The Jungle with Mamo losing his number 4 shirt for the 2023 season.

“Jake has been suffering with a back injury and due to medical reasons and hoe he is feeling with regards to his body, he has made a decision to retire from top level rugby league which came as a little bit of a shock,” head coach Andy Last said.

“He has suffered a few knocks in the past couple of weeks, concussions and can’t quite shake off this back injury.

He didn’t really show signs that he was going to come to this decision, he picked up a knock in one of the games and has struggled to shake it off.

“I would love to be able to move quickly, some teams who maybe aren’t in the team in the minute are waiting for potential opportunities.

“We don’t want to make a knee-jerk reaction but if the opportunity presents itself then we will strike if and when necessary.”