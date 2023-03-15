Andy Last gives update on Castleford Tigers future as Super League club receives “plenty” of applications

INTERIM Castleford Tigers coach Andy Last has given an update on his coaching future.

Last took charge of the Tigers for their Super League fixture away at the Huddersfield Giants, where Castleford went down 36-6.

Before that game, the former Hull FC assistant spoke of his desire to take the reins at The Jungle full-time. However, there has yet to have been a decision made as Last reveals “plenty” have made applications to become head coach.

“We haven’t had any discussions, we are working the way through applications and there have bene plenty of them. It’s a club which is held in high regard and one which I am proud to lead and hopefully I will get the opportunity moving forward,” Last said.

“The best way to confirm an opportunity is to get the players to play better. I’m still excited by the opportunity, I’ve been an assistant for a long time.

“I’ve learnt from some very good coaches and I’ve worked with some very very good players and I just need the players to buy in what I’ve asked of them. It’s a challenge but challenges make you grow.”

Last does, however, believe that Castleford can turn their current losing run around.

“We are staring down the barrel in case of having four losses in four games but the season is a long one. If we can get a couple of wins, the team is capable of catching fire and going on a good run.”