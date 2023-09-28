League Express Podcast #10 -Super League play-off and NRL Grand Final preview + Dally M reaction and Leigh Leopards controversy

Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.

In this week’s League Express podcast, Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN preview the Super League play-offs, the NRL Grand Final match-up between the Penrith Panthers and the Brisbane Broncos and discuss the obstruction controversy that marred the Wigan Warriors defeat of the Leigh Leopards over the weekend. They also react to the Dally-M winners that were announced on Wednesday.