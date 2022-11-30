Hull KR confirm starlet will miss the entire 2023 Super League season due to serious injury

HULL KR have confirmed that starlet Harvey Moore will miss the entirety of the 2023 Super League season due to serious injury.

Moore has had to undergo ACL and meniscus surgery following an injury sustained during last season.

It’s a big blow for the teenager who will have been hoping to get more game time under his belt following the appointment of Willie Peters as head coach.

Hull KR can confirm Academy graduate Harvey Moore will miss the 2023 season after under going ACL and Meniscus surgery. The road to recovery begins and everyone at Hull KR is behind you Harvey 👊 💪#UpTheRobins🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WqE3FzNKkd — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) November 30, 2022

Rovers suffered greatly with injury towards the back end of the 2022 Super League season with interim head coach Danny McGuire even joking at one stage that he could put his boots back on.

For Moore, it will now be a time for rehab and recuperation ahead of what will be a tough year for the academy graduate.