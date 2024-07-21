Castleford Tigers stun Catalans Dragons in incredible Super League triumph

CASTLEFORD TIGERS ran out 24-18 winners against Catalans Dragons in a quite stunning Super League triumph.
The Tigers began the brighter of the two sides, crossing on six minutes. With Arthur Mourgue failing to defuse the towering kick, Liam Horne never gave up on the chase – and his efforts were rewarded after just about grounding the ball as Mourgue looked on shellshocked. Milnes converted for a 6-0 lead.
Craig Lingard’s side were purring and a magnificent Innes Senior break down the left this time yielded points with Jacob Miller inside to take Senior’s pass. Milnes made it 12-0 with the boot after 14 minutes.
Games can turn in an instant and it was the Dragons that almost crossed with their first foray into Castleford’s half, but Tariq Sims knocked on as he broke the line.
And, from the next attack, Cain Robb broke through before offloading to Horne on his inside for a scintillating score. Milnes couldn’t miss with the Tigers now 18-0 up.
Castleford were unstoppable at times, but it was the visitors’ turn to register their first points of the afternoon on the half-hour, Tom Johnstone leaping highest to a Jordan Abdull punt.
Johnstone was an obvious threat from kicks and an Abdull special as the hooter sounded almost yielded another four-pointer, but the Catalans winger had to leave the field with what looked a knee injury whilst Paul Seguier left with a deep cut on his eye.
The Tigers, however, held out with an 18-6 lead until the break in one of the most complete halves from the hosts for a number of years.
HALF-TIME: CASTLEFORD TIGERS 18-6 CATALANS DRAGONS
That being said, the deficit was reduced to six immediately following the resumption, with Matt Ikuvalu managing to barge his way over in the corner. Mourgue converted expertly from out wide.
It was a different Catalans side in the second-half, and a neat move enabled Mourgue just enough time and space to bounce past Hall. The fullback himself converted superbly to make it 18-18 with 11 minutes to go.
It was anyone’s game at this point, but it was the hosts that struck the next blow, Hoy dancing his way through some conspicuous-by-absence defence after Tom Davies had inexplicably lost the ball. Milnes’ conversion sent Castleford into a 24-18 lead.
And Castleford held on for a quite stunning victory.
Castleford Tigers
34 Tex Hoy
23 Jason Qareqare
35 Corey Hall
12 Alex Mellor
5 Innes Senior
16 Rowan Milnes
7 Jacob Miller
15 George Griffin
14 Liam Horne
20 Muizz Mustapha
10 George Lawler
11 Elie El-Zakhem
13 Joe Westerman
Substitutes
8 Liam Watts
21 Sylvester Namo
24 Cain Robb
30 Luis Johnson
Tries: Horne (6, 24), Miller (14), Hoy (72)
Goals: Milnes 4/4
Catalans Dragons
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Arthur Romano
21 Matt Ikuvalu
24 Tom Johnstone
17 Cesar Rouge
27 Jordan Abdull
16 Romain Navarrete
9 Michael McIlorum
10 Julian Bousquet
11 Tariq Sims
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
Substitutes
14 Alrix Da Costa
20 Chris Satae
23 Jordan Dezaria
30 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet
Tries: Johnstone (32), Ikuvalu (45), Mourgue (68)
Goals: Mourgue 3/3
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.