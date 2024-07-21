Castleford Tigers stun Catalans Dragons in incredible Super League triumph

CASTLEFORD TIGERS ran out 24-18 winners against Catalans Dragons in a quite stunning Super League triumph.

The Tigers began the brighter of the two sides, crossing on six minutes. With Arthur Mourgue failing to defuse the towering kick, Liam Horne never gave up on the chase – and his efforts were rewarded after just about grounding the ball as Mourgue looked on shellshocked. Milnes converted for a 6-0 lead.

Craig Lingard’s side were purring and a magnificent Innes Senior break down the left this time yielded points with Jacob Miller inside to take Senior’s pass. Milnes made it 12-0 with the boot after 14 minutes.

Games can turn in an instant and it was the Dragons that almost crossed with their first foray into Castleford’s half, but Tariq Sims knocked on as he broke the line.

And, from the next attack, Cain Robb broke through before offloading to Horne on his inside for a scintillating score. Milnes couldn’t miss with the Tigers now 18-0 up.

Castleford were unstoppable at times, but it was the visitors’ turn to register their first points of the afternoon on the half-hour, Tom Johnstone leaping highest to a Jordan Abdull punt.

Johnstone was an obvious threat from kicks and an Abdull special as the hooter sounded almost yielded another four-pointer, but the Catalans winger had to leave the field with what looked a knee injury whilst Paul Seguier left with a deep cut on his eye.

The Tigers, however, held out with an 18-6 lead until the break in one of the most complete halves from the hosts for a number of years.

HALF-TIME: CASTLEFORD TIGERS 18-6 CATALANS DRAGONS

That being said, the deficit was reduced to six immediately following the resumption, with Matt Ikuvalu managing to barge his way over in the corner. Mourgue converted expertly from out wide.

It was a different Catalans side in the second-half, and a neat move enabled Mourgue just enough time and space to bounce past Hall. The fullback himself converted superbly to make it 18-18 with 11 minutes to go.

It was anyone’s game at this point, but it was the hosts that struck the next blow, Hoy dancing his way through some conspicuous-by-absence defence after Tom Davies had inexplicably lost the ball. Milnes’ conversion sent Castleford into a 24-18 lead.

And Castleford held on for a quite stunning victory.

Castleford Tigers

34 Tex Hoy

23 Jason Qareqare

35 Corey Hall

12 Alex Mellor

5 Innes Senior

16 Rowan Milnes

7 Jacob Miller

15 George Griffin

14 Liam Horne

20 Muizz Mustapha

10 George Lawler

11 Elie El-Zakhem

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

8 Liam Watts

21 Sylvester Namo

24 Cain Robb

30 Luis Johnson

Tries: Horne (6, 24), Miller (14), Hoy (72)

Goals: Milnes 4/4

Catalans Dragons

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Arthur Romano

21 Matt Ikuvalu

24 Tom Johnstone

17 Cesar Rouge

27 Jordan Abdull

16 Romain Navarrete

9 Michael McIlorum

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Tariq Sims

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

Substitutes

14 Alrix Da Costa

20 Chris Satae

23 Jordan Dezaria

30 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

Tries: Johnstone (32), Ikuvalu (45), Mourgue (68)

Goals: Mourgue 3/3

