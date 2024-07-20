The Dolphins prop Jarrod Wallace makes immediate move to Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS have announced the signing of The Dolphins prop Jarrod Wallace with immediate effect.

The Australian prop, who currently plays for the Dolphins, has signed with the club until the end of the season and is expected to arrive in Perpignan in the coming days.

Wallace, 32, began his career at Brisbane Broncos, making his debut in 2012 in a 40-22 victory against the Sydney Roosters. He then made the switch to the Titans ahead of the 2017 season, where he made 118 appearances, scoring 15 tries. He moved to the Dolphins on 2023.

The Australian prop, who played 212 NRL games and 24 tries in his career, has also represented Queensland on six occasions.

Catalans boss Steve McNamara said: “To add a player of Jarrod’s quality and experience at this stage of the season is a huge boost to our squad. The depth he will add to our forwards is much needed and we look forward to welcoming him and his family into our club.”

Wallace replaces the sacked Siosuia Taukeiaho.

