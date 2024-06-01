Castleford Tigers suffer injury blow ahead of Leeds Rhinos fixture

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be without Paul McShane for tonight’s derby clash away at Leeds Rhinos.
McShane was named in the Tigers’ 21-man squad released on Thursday, but the Castleford captain will be absent tonight.
Instead, Papua New Guinea hooker Liam Horne will start at number nine, with Cain Robb named on the bench.
Meanwhile, Jacob Miller will come back in for the Tigers after missing last week’s win over Hull FC with an ankle issue.
On the other hand, Leeds welcome back Paul Momirovski from injury, but Andy Ackers misses out due to concussion protocols as Corey Johnson comes back in for Rohan Smith’s side.
