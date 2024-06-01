Liam Marshall gives latest on injury scare following Wigan Warriors’ win over Warrington Wolves

WIGAN WARRIORS ran out 19-18 winners at the Halliwell Jones Stadium against Warrington Wolves this afternoon.

But, they were made to work extremely hard for their victory, with a number of debutants on either side.

It was one man’s potential injury, however, that had Wigan fans grimacing when Liam Marshall went down in pain early in the first-half.

Marshall returned with strapping on his leg for the second-half, but the Wigan winger tried to play those fears down following the game.

“I think it’s a precaution with the strapping. You get bangs in games and some are worse than others,” Marshall said live on Sky Sports after the game.

“I expect to be fit for next week though.”

Marshall paid tribute to Warrington with four debutants in their side as they pushed the Warriors all the way.

“It was a bit scratchy from both sides due to the number of changes, but you expect enthusiasm from debutants.

“They brought enthusiasm in bunches and they got a better start than us which was disappointing.

“It was a tough, ground-out win and we need to improve our start next week.”

