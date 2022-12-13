Ex-Warrington Wolves star Michael Monaghan takes up head coaching role

FORMER Warrington Wolves star Michael Monaghan has taken up a head coaching role following his longevity as an assistant.

The former hooker, who spent seven seasons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium between 2008 and 2014 winning three Challenge Cups, has joined the Newcastle Knights as head coach of their New South Wales Cup side ahead of the 2023 season.

Now, Monaghan has explained why he has taken up the new role.

“I’ve spent the last eight years as a first grade assistant,” Monaghan said.

“It was a role I was really attracted to partly due to the development side of it.

“I spoke to Adam (O’Brien) and he impressed on me that they were looking for someone that was really good at developing young players.

“The head coaching part of it as well, as anyone that has aspirations as a Head Coach in the NRL will tell you, you probably need to do that time as a Head Coach in the lower grades.”

Winner of the Lance Todd Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance in the 2009 Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, Monaghan made 167 appearances for the Wolves.

But, upon retiring, the 42-year-old went straight into coaching – something which says felt natural.

“It felt like a natural progression,” Monaghan added.

“Having played hooker and halfback during my career, it probably lends itself to being a coach. You’re that on-field coach a lot of the time.

“Anyone that would have played me would probably have said I would have gone onto coach.

“Having been used to that lifestyle for 14 years as a player to continue that as a coach was attractive as well. You get used to the camaraderie of being around a team.”