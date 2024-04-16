Three Leeds Rhinos players set to miss Super League clash against Huddersfield Giants with two concussion worries

THREE Leeds Rhinos players are set to miss their Super League clash against Huddersfield Giants on Friday, with two concussion concerns.

Whilst Ash Handley will miss out due to a rib cartilage issue, Tom Holroyd and James Bentley are still going through their Head Injury Assessment protocols with the latter still showing symptoms.

“Ash Handley has been cleared of a fractured rib but he has a rib cartilage injury which has been painful. He won’t be available this week but it will be a week-to-week process,” Smith said.

“Tom Holroyd hasn’t progressed quickly enough through the HIA protocl so he won’t be available either. Aside from that we have come through pretty well.

“James Bentley won’t play, he is still working through the HIA protocols too and he has had some symptoms which has set him back further. There is no exact date on his return so he won’t be back for a couple of weeks.”

Leeds will welcome back David Fusitu’a.

“Fus has trained fully this week in preparation to play Friday. It’s a shame to be missing Ash but it’s a timely return for Fus.”

