Ian Watson confirms Huddersfield Giants injury blow and reacts to Jake Connor’s sinbin

By JAKE KEARNAN

HUDDERSFIELD will go back to the drawing board after dropping their fourth match in a row and bowing out of the Challenge Cup.

It was a disappointing performance for the travelling Huddersfield fans, who witnessed a 46-10 thrashing by Warrington at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

And it was a tough pill to swallow for their coach Ian Watson.

“We had a plan to come here and execute but it just didn’t materialise at the start of the game with the breakaway try and for them to then back it up with a 12-0 lead in a semi-final when it’s so warm is pretty tough,” he said.

Watson could also be without the services of Adam Swift, who looked threatening during the match but was unable to finish the game.

“It’s his groin, we thought he was fine – all the indications and the medical team gave him the all clear and said he’d be fine, he felt pretty good himself so the fact that he’s not managed to get through the full game is a worry for us.”

On Jake Connor’s sinbinning and whether he needs to work on his discipline, Watson was tight lipped.

“I think I’ll talk to Jake about that first before I make a comment in the press or anything else. He deserves that.

“But yeah, we need to get on top of it.”

