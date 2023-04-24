Castleford Tigers to use loophole to ensure trio available for Super League fixture at Leigh

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy this afternoon with 11 players being charged.

Seven of those were banned, with three of those coming from the Castleford Tigers.

Kenny Edwards, Liam Watts and Bureta Faraimo have all been given one-match bans for kicking out and dangerous contact respectively.

However, despite it being an international weekend, the reserves grade is still running. That means that all three can use the reserves fixture scheduled for this weekend against St Helens to ensure they are available for the Super League fixture away at the Leigh Leopards next week.

The Match Review Panel issued these following charges:

Joe Batchelor – St Helens – Other Contrary Behaviour – A – No further action

Kenny Edwards – Castleford Tigers – Other Contrary Behaviour – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Bureta Faraimo – Castleford Tigers – Dangerous Contact – A – No further action

Bureta Faraimo – Castleford Tigers – Strikes – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Tom Holroyd – Leeds Rhinos – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Willie Isa – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Throw – C – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons – Trips – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Nathan Peats – Huddersfield Giants – Dangerous Contact – A – No further action

Jorge Taufua – Wakefield Trinity – Dangerous Contact – A – No further action

Siosiua Taukeiaho – Catalans Dragons – High Tackle – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Nathan Wildie – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice