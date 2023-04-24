Ex-Super League forward Ben Westwood “gobsmacked” after receiving Warrington Wolves award

FORMER Super League forward Ben Westwood has admitted he was “gobsmacked” after receiving a prestigious Warrington Wolves award.

Westwood, alongside Barry Philbin and Dave Cotton, have been added to the roll of honour with the award being announced at the annual Players’ Association dinner in front of 300 past and present players

Westwood, who became a father for the third time earlier that morning, played for 18 seasons for the Wolves between 2002-2019. He’s in the top 10 all-time appearance makers for the club with 446, scoring 188 tries.

The second-rower was an integral part of the side that won three Challenge Cups in 2009, 2010 and 2012. He also lifted two League Leaders’ Shields in 2011 and 2016 and represented England on 30 occasions.

Westwood admitted it had been an emotional and very proud day: “It’s a big achievement and one I’m very grateful for,” he said.

“I got an award from the Council on behalf of the town a few years ago but this tops it all.

“It’s a pleasure to be associated with this club. When I first came to Warrington I never thought in a million years I’d have been here as long as I ended up. I’m quiet gobsmacked and lost for words which is unlike me.

It’s an emotional day too with the birth of my third child this morning.”

The second inductee Barry Philbin was the final piece in the jigsaw of the all-conquering team of the 1973/74 season.

He got a Players No. 6 Trophy winners medal in only his second game for the club, then won the Challenge Cup at Wembley alongside his brother, before rounding of his season by winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance in a dramatic Club Championship final, as Saints were beaten 13-12. In all the 16 games he played that season Warrington won every one!

His good form continued into the following season earning him an England cap, and a call up for the tour Down Under, but he was forced to pull out through injury.

Philbin enjoyed further Trophy success when Widnes were beaten 9-4, before in 1978 moving on to Salford, but he couldn’t be at the ceremony to accept his award in person due to COVID-19 but sent the following words.

“I was so looking forward to thanking Warrington for this great honour of being added to the Hall of Fame. I appreciate it more than I can put it into words,” Philbin said.

“Sadly some team mates who made this possible are unable to be there. Many thanks to all. I shall come and thank people in person as soon as I am able to.”

Dave Cotton was also posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame. Cotton played a very impressive 326 times for Warrington – including missing five years because of the Second World War.

He was signed in November 1935 from St Helens for whom he had already played 168 games.

When he finished his Warrington career in 1948 he was the oldest player to ever represent the club, at 39 years and 229 days.

The highlight of his Warrington career came in May 1948 when he was a vital member of the first Warrington team to win the Championship, when Bradford Northern were beaten 15-5 before over 69,000 at Maine Road, when he crucially won the scrums 36-28.

Dave’s son, former England and Great Britain Lions Rugby Union international Fran Cotton, picked up the accolade on his behalf.