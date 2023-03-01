Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors: Team news and injuries as Jack Broadbent and Jake Mamo miss out for Lee Radford’s side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will take on Wigan Warriors at the Jungle this Friday knowing that another defeat would consign Lee Radford’s men near the bottom of the table.

The Tigers have yet to win a game in Super League 2023 with losses to Hull FC and St Helens whilst the Wigan Warriors recovered from their surprise defeat to Hull KR in round one to thrash Wakefield Trinity 60-0 in round two.

Now, it promises to be an interesting affair at the Jungle.

Team news and injuries

Castleford will likely be without Jake Mamo after he was taken off during that defeat to Saints with a back issue. It remains to be seen whether Joe Westerman, Mahe Fonua, Suaia Matagi and Nathan Massey will come back into the fold after being dropped for performance-related issues last week. Jack Broadbent is also absent following a man of the match performance against Saints.

Wigan, meanwhile, came through that thrashing of Wakefield with a clean bill of health. Junior Nsemba is the only change to Matt Peet’s 21-man squad with Joe Shorrocks dropping out following his short-term loan to Leigh.

Squads

Castleford Tigers

1 Niall Evalds

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

16 Adam Milner

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

22 Daniel Smith

23 Suaia Matagi

24 Cain Robb

32 Liam Watts

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

14 Mike Cooper

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

27 Junior Nsemba