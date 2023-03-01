Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors: Team news and injuries as Jack Broadbent and Jake Mamo miss out for Lee Radford’s side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will take on Wigan Warriors at the Jungle this Friday knowing that another defeat would consign Lee Radford’s men near the bottom of the table.
The Tigers have yet to win a game in Super League 2023 with losses to Hull FC and St Helens whilst the Wigan Warriors recovered from their surprise defeat to Hull KR in round one to thrash Wakefield Trinity 60-0 in round two.
Now, it promises to be an interesting affair at the Jungle.
Team news and injuries
Castleford will likely be without Jake Mamo after he was taken off during that defeat to Saints with a back issue. It remains to be seen whether Joe Westerman, Mahe Fonua, Suaia Matagi and Nathan Massey will come back into the fold after being dropped for performance-related issues last week. Jack Broadbent is also absent following a man of the match performance against Saints.
Wigan, meanwhile, came through that thrashing of Wakefield with a clean bill of health. Junior Nsemba is the only change to Matt Peet’s 21-man squad with Joe Shorrocks dropping out following his short-term loan to Leigh.
Squads
Castleford Tigers
1 Niall Evalds
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
16 Adam Milner
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
22 Daniel Smith
23 Suaia Matagi
24 Cain Robb
32 Liam Watts
Wigan Warriors
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
14 Mike Cooper
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
20 Patrick Mago
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
27 Junior Nsemba