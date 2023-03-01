Paul McShane explains why Castleford Tigers have lost their opening two Super League games as he reflects on “frustration”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS go into their home game against the Wigan Warriors on Friday without a win on the board as of yet.

Following a 32-30 defeat to Hull FC in round one, Lee Radford’s side went down 24-6 at home to St Helens last weekend.

Now, captain Paul McShane has explained what went wrong in those opening two games and why the Saints loss was “frustrating.”

“We went over to Hull and we were just off from the start, they came out of the blocks flying and we didn’t match that,” McShen

“So the first-half cost us there. Last week we weren’t clinical enough – we need to take those opportunities especially against Saints as when they had the chances they scored. We didn’t quite finish off our opportunities.

“There was a fair bit of frustration in there after Sunday’s game. We gave ourselves a good chance but we missed opportunities.

“It was an improvement on the week before and hopefully we can piece it together this weekend.

“You have to be on your best form in 80 minutes against Saints and we didn’t do that.”

McShane did state just how much he is enjoying playing with Jacob Miller, Gareth Widdop and Niall Evalds in the spine.

“I’m really enjoying working with Milky and Gaz. Niall has been great we missed him for large parts of last year and that will only get better with games so we are looking forward to this Friday.

“I want it to work the next day, it will take time but it is coming. There was a massive improvement in one-week period. We are talking a lot within our group in what we want and what we are comfortable in doing.

“There is no panic, there is frustration because we want to win. There is frustration individually but we are not panicking. There are still loads of games left and hopefully it won’t take too long.”

McShane also had a nice few words to say about young hooker, Cain Robb, who played big minutes against Saints at the weekend.

“He’s a great young kid and he is our future. We want to get him in as much as possible and give him the experience.

“I think it’s massive for our future. Coming in against Saints, the best side, he handled himself really well.”