Huddersfield Giants captain delighted by England call-up

Women’s Super League Shield winners Huddersfield Giants now have two representatives in the England Performance Squad following Bethan Oates’ call up.

The hooker captained the Giants to success last year and joins new signing Shona Hoyle in the international training squad ahead of this autumn’s World Cup.

“I’m really proud of myself after being included in the squad. I didn’t expect to be here, but I worked hard last season and now I’m really excited to get started,” Oates told League Express.

“Being promoted to Super League and then winning the Shield has really seen some of the Huddersfield girls get noticed and that has definitely helped me get to where I am now.

“I have really settled into this squad. The girls are all really welcoming and it’s nice to be able to get to know a lot of different girls from different clubs. Normally when you play against them, you usually just say well done afterwards and then go home, so it’s been nice to see their personalities.

“I know you do need to play with some structure in Rugby League, but I also play off the cuff so I can add something a bit different. As the Huddersfield captain, I can come in as a leader and help some of the younger ones.

“I have never had an opportunity like this before, so to be able to develop my game and pushing to earn a shirt at this year’s Rugby League World Cup is absolutely massive for me, my family and my club.”

England Women head coach Craig Richards added: “We’re really pleased to have added Bethan to the England Women Performance Squad. She put in several impressive performances in 2021, including in the Women’s Super League Shield Final.

“She’s a really hard worker, a great decision maker from acting halfback and has strong leadership qualities.

“She will add even more competition for places amongst our squad as we continue to build towards the Rugby League World Cup.”

England Women begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign on Tuesday 1 November at Headingley Stadium against Brazil before facing Canada at the DW Stadium on 5 November and then returning to Leeds to complete the Group Stage against Papua New Guinea on Wednesday 9 November.

