Catalans and Hull name squads for Saturday’s clash

Hull FC will be without Jake Connor for between ten and twelve weeks, after the Airlie Birds’ fullback was diagnosed with a medial cruciate ligament injury following the game against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

It means that Connor will miss Saturday’s trip to Perpignan to face the Catalans Dragons, with his place at fullback likely to be taken by Jamie Shaul or Connor Wynne.

Hull will also be missing prop forward Scott Taylor, who will serve a one-match ban for dangerous contact in the Wakefield match, while Josh Bowden also drops out of the 21-man squad.

Carlos Tuimavave returns to the 21-man squad after missing the Wakefield game, alongside Miteli Vulikijapani and youngster Charlie Severs.

For the Dragons, Samisoni Langi is selected in their 21-man squad after a lengthy injury absence, while Julian Bousquet returns after suspension, with Gil Dudson and Benjamin Jullien making way.

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 22 Dylan Napa, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.

Ins: 3 Samisoni Langi, 10 Julian Bousquet

Outs: 8 Gil Dudson, 15 Benjamin Jullien

Hull FC: 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Chris Satae, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott, 25 Miteli Vulikijapani, 29 Jamie Shaul, 31 Charlie Severs

Ins: 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 25 Miteli Vulikijapani, 31 Charlie Severs

Outs: 1 Jake Connor, 22 Josh Bowden, 30 Scott Taylor