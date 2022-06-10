Keighley Cougars sign another star as ex-Salford Red Devils and Leigh Centurions man joins

League One leaders Keighley Cougars have completed the signing of former NRL and Super League centre Junior Sa’u on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Sa’u has joined following a spell playing rugby union in the USA with Old Glory DC.

He brings a wealth of top-fight experience in both hemispheres having featured in Super League for Salford Red Devils and Leigh Centurions, whom he left at the end of 2021, and previously in the NRL with Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm.

Sa’u has also represented both New Zealand, his country of both, and Samoa on the international stage.

“When I found out Junior was available, we moved quickly to give him an opportunity,” said Keighley head of rugby Andrew Henderson. “And after speaking to him, he was happy to take it with us.

“Junior is a quality person first and foremost, with the added bonus of being a quality player who has achieved a lot during his career both at club and international level.

“He is still hungry to achieve more, and I am sure his desire, experience, and ability, will add value to our playing group.”

Sa’u follows the signing of Eddy Pettybourne as Keighley make a committed push for promotion to the Championship.