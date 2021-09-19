Walker set to leave Wakefield

By JOHN DAVIDSON and CHRIS JONES

Wakefield Trinity fullback Alex Walker is set to leave the club after not having been offered a new contract for next year.

Walker joined Wakefield from London Broncos at the end of 2019.

He only made ten appearances for Trinity in 2020 and has spent the 2021 season on loan at Championship side Featherstone.

The 26-year-old is originally from Harlow and came through the Broncos’ Academy. He made his Super League debut for London in 2014.

He made over 100 appearances for the Broncos and has also played six Tests for Scotland. But with Max Jowitt holding on to the fullback spot at Belle Vue, Walker is headed elsewhere.

Wakefield have confirmed to League Express that the outside back is leaving the club.

There is still uncertainty about the future of winger Lee Kershaw, who is now out of action for at least nine months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Kershaw, who was voted Trinity’s Young Player of the Year at its awards night last week, has been offered a new contract but has yet to agree to a new deal.

“Lee Kershaw has been fantastic this year,” said Trinity interim coach Willie Poching.

“The way he has developed and come on has been great for us. Reece Lyne has enjoyed having him outside him, and he has learned a lot from being outside Reece. He has done his ACL and he will be out for nine months.

“He understands that he has quite a road ahead of him to recovery. But he has some people around him who have been through it, like Tom Johnstone and Tinirau Arona, and they will give him some good advice.

“He will have an operation in about a month’s time, but he is very positive.”

The future of utility Ryan Hampshire is also unclear. Hampshire is off-contract and has yet to be re-signed by Trinity.

In other club awards last week, Joe Westerman won the Coach’s player of the year award, while Jay Pitts was the Fans’ player of the year, the Players’ player of the year and the John Thompson Man of Steel Award winner.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.