Catalans Dragons coach primed to deal with likely Jordan Dezaria suspension

Catalans Dragons will continue to play ‘pick of the props’ after France international forward Jordan Dezaria was sent off in Saturday’s 28-0 win over Wigan Warriors.

It’s a case of win some, lose some for coach Steve McNamara as he welcomes back Australian frontrower Dylan Napa for Friday’s visit of Hull KR but is resigned to losing Dezaria to a suspension.

The 25-year-old was dismissed alongside Wigan’s Kaide Ellis for fighting late in the second half.

“Jordan threw a punch, he retaliated to a punch being thrown at him and the rules mean it’s a red card,” said McNamara.

“That means a ban, there is no way out of that.

McNamara’s disappointment is mitigated by the return of props Sam Kasiano (who missed out through injury against Wigan) and Napa, who has completed a ban imposed for a dangerous tackle at St Helens in round one.

McNamara added: “Sam could have played against Wigan but he’s been carrying a couple of niggles, and because of our lack of props, he’s had to continue, so it was good that we were able to rotate him.”

There could be a return to second-row duty for Mike McMeeken, who has been impressive as a stand-in prop.

“Mike is doing a fantastic job but we also know what he can do in the second row, so I have some good decisions to make,” explained McNamara.

“Mike’s happy to do whatever is best for the team; he has no qualms about it whatsoever and we’ll see as we move forward what we need and what positions he can fill.”

The team chief was pleased but not overwhelmed by his side’s wet-weather win over Wigan.

“We knew the conditions were going to be bad, so we needed an efficient and workmanlike performance and that’s what we got,” he said.

“It was always about field position and possession and we got a grip of that for the first 25 minutes.

“We kept Wigan at their end and got the scoreboard rolling. Once you get in front like that in those conditions, it’s difficult for the opposition.

“I thought our halves controlled it well and we scored tries off our effort. That’s the only way you can win in conditions like that.

“It was extremely tough and it was never going to be a spectacular game. It was always going to be the team that fought the hardest.

“It’s very early in the season, but if you can accumulate a few points, put in some reasonable performances and build your game, then you can be positive and move on.”

